ResMed (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael Farrell Sells 8,011 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Farrell sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.75, for a total value of $2,000,747.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,849,533.50. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ResMed Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.03. The stock had a trading volume of 980,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.81.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.