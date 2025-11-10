FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) CFO Sells $9,208,936.38 in Stock

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $9,208,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,196.24. This trade represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,616. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on FOX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FOX from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FOX by 55.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 85.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

