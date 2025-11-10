Scott Edward Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 30,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $23,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 521,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,922.59. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Edward Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

On Wednesday, September 10th, Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $23,750.00.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 221,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,767. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Williams & Novak LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 82,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5,260.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYPS. Zacks Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLAYSTUDIOS

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.