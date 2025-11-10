Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Christopher Pyne Sells 4,000 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 918,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,954. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

