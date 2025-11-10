Insider Selling: Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $142,785.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 815 shares in the company, valued at $77,579.85. This trade represents a 64.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medina Manuel Hidalgo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guardant Health alerts:

On Friday, September 12th, Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $117,256.40.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,553. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 120.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.