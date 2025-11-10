William Mcraven Acquires 5,768 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) Director William Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.28. 6,066,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.54.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

