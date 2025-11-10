Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports.

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PVLA traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,282. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of -0.05. Palvella Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 330,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 33.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

Featured Stories

