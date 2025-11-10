Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.57%.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CRESY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $11.50. 145,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,804. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $726.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.