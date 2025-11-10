Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $226.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $293.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.78. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 9,657.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 50,991 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 29,442 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

