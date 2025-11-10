Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Up 15.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418.80 and last traded at GBX 408.96. 6,016,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 2,038,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.

The firm has a market cap of £795.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.11.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

