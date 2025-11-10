Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $123.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Microvast updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Microvast Price Performance

Shares of Microvast stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.98. 7,350,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,392,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Microvast has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.27.

Get Microvast alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microvast by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,646,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 2,341,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microvast by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,010,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,241,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Microvast by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,636,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microvast by 158.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 986,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 467.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 358,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 295,285 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Microvast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MVST

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.