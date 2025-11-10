Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a negative net margin of 279.38%. Energy Vault updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Energy Vault Trading Up 0.8%

NRGV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. 2,322,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $576.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

In related news, Director Dylan Hixon purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 900,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,124.80. This trade represents a 2.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 20,182,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,419,483.20. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 132,400 shares of company stock worth $288,130 and have sold 200,000 shares worth $584,000. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 570.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 381.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 613.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 119,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Vault by 201.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 177,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Energy Vault from $0.50 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

