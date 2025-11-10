Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a negative net margin of 279.38%. Energy Vault updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Energy Vault Trading Up 0.8%
NRGV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. 2,322,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $576.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault
In related news, Director Dylan Hixon purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 900,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,124.80. This trade represents a 2.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 20,182,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,419,483.20. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 132,400 shares of company stock worth $288,130 and have sold 200,000 shares worth $584,000. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Energy Vault from $0.50 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.67.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.
