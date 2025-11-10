GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 45.5% – Time to Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) dropped 45.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 79,517,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,017% from the average daily volume of 1,931,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 45.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$30.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.65.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

