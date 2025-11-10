GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 45.5% – Here’s What Happened

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 45.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 79,517,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,027% from the average daily volume of 1,926,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.65.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
