Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.15 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $2.15, FiscalAI reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:AIV opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $2.23 dividend. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIV. Wolfe Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

