Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.15 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $2.15, FiscalAI reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS.
Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.3%
NYSE:AIV opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.44.
Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $2.23 dividend. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.42%.
Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on AIV. Wolfe Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apartment Investment and Management
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.