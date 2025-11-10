Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.37. 1,513,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,873. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $2.23 dividend. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is -210.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 116,122 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 23.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

