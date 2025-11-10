VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. VirTra had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 4.15%.

VirTra Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:VTSI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.42. 69,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,083. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.64. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTSI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VirTra by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter worth $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

