Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Chegg had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. Chegg updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,167. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 424,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Chegg by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 112,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

