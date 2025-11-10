Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Posts Earnings Results

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,534. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $281.43 million, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,569,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 604,200 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 947,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 329,202 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MREO. Wall Street Zen raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MREO

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.