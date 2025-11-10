Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Insider Paulo Pisano Sells 200 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $18.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $4,958.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,311.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5,412.28. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $6,000.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,121.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 400.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

