Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Director Nicholas Long Purchases 2,000 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Long acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 78,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,895.84. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.37. 3,986,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 234.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 237,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 166,692 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 3,047,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,385,000 after buying an additional 1,145,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWW. Zacks Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.