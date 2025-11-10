Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 15.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shot up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418.80 and last traded at GBX 408.96. 6,016,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 2,038,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ceres Power
Ceres Power Trading Up 15.5%
Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ceres Power
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.