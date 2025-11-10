Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 15.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shot up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418.80 and last traded at GBX 408.96. 6,016,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 2,038,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £795.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

