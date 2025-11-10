Contrasting CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) & JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) and CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and CUR Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get JD.com alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 3.06% 13.60% 6.06% CUR Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JD.com and CUR Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 1 4 9 2 2.75 CUR Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

JD.com currently has a consensus target price of $41.92, indicating a potential upside of 33.47%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than CUR Media.

This table compares JD.com and CUR Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $158.76 billion 0.28 $5.67 billion $3.56 8.82 CUR Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than CUR Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of CUR Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JD.com beats CUR Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services and integrated service platform; leasing of storage facilities and related management services; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions; and technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CUR Media

(Get Free Report)

CÃR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÃR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÃR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÃR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.