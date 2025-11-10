DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 22.5% – Here’s Why

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 120,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 75,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
DeepMarkit Stock Up 25.0%
The company has a market cap of C$3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About DeepMarkit
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
