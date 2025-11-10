NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 57,468,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 59,662,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,120,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,761,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3,966.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,565 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $12,315,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 8,488.0% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,733,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,721 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

