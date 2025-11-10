Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 2,083,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,428,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPRO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Draganfly in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of Draganfly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Draganfly Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 197.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Draganfly Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPRO. Kieckhefer Group LLC lifted its position in Draganfly by 57.3% during the third quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 315,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

