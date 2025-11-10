GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $313.76 and last traded at $311.75. 3,629,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,483,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.06. The company has a market cap of $328.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 724.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,623,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

