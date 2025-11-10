Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Earnings Miss

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.34. 103,492,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 50,349,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $0.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16,921.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 123,530 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,445.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $532.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.