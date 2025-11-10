Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,134.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 38,496,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,284,023. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $58.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,554. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,589. This represents a 87.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 454,204 shares of company stock worth $10,300,876 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 9.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

