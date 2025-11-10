Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 20,908,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 16,244,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lithium Americas from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $2.75) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

In related news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,755,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 45,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 38.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 459,252 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $7,647,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 26.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 268,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

