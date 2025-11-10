Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.98 and last traded at $137.44. Approximately 6,935,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,031,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.4% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 77,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

