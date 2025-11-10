IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. IEH had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

IEH Price Performance

Shares of IEH stock remained flat at $8.50 during trading on Monday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -283.24 and a beta of 0.04. IEH has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $11.50.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

