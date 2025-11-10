Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.58. 52,529,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 43,670,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BITF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bitfarms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 3.76.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 40.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,234,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 3,806,810 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 70.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,364,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,425 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $19,834,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 28.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,493,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bitfarms by 52.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 1,306,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

