Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 18,531,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 14,903,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 106.40%.

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

