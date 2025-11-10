Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.96 and last traded at $94.22. Approximately 4,473,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,902,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.