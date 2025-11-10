Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $31.44. 23,758,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 36,063,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 34,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $1,142,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 263,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,826.76. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,784,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 451,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,118,032.28. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 823,035 shares of company stock worth $18,930,179 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 21,859,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,120,000 after purchasing an additional 592,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,062 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP lifted its position in Applied Digital by 63.3% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,591,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,379,000 after buying an additional 2,556,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 24,356.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,561,000 after buying an additional 5,198,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,661,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 514,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

