CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.61. 37,680,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,043,619. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.64. CoreWeave has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

In other CoreWeave news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,743,427 shares of company stock worth $4,592,624,537 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $288,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

