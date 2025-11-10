Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) EVP D. Zachary Hudson Sells 100,000 Shares

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,637.65. This represents a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Argus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 44.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 875,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,803,000 after buying an additional 79,675 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

