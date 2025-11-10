Insider Selling: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $608,880.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 260,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,449,950.16. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of RBLX stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $105.35. 6,302,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $150.59.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
