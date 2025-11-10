Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) VP John Schlosser Sells 6,166 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP John Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 213,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,472. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.05. 12,876,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,342,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

