Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Acquires $106,875.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,863. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 681,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.92. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $134.54.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

