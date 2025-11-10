Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Director Buys $11,850.00 in Stock

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) Director John Alan Young bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $11,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,180.70. This represents a 2.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Alan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, John Alan Young purchased 100 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $795.00.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

LUCK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. 287,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,997. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Lucky Strike Entertainment ( NYSE:LUCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.89%.

Institutional Trading of Lucky Strike Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,731,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucky Strike Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

See Also

