Insider Selling: Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells 1,718 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $139,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,770. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
