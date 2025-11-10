Insider Selling: Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells 1,718 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $139,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,770. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,450,000 after acquiring an additional 582,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,908,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $828,799,000 after purchasing an additional 273,320 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Trimble by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $685,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Trimble by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,851 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Trimble by 14.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,170,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,285,000 after purchasing an additional 525,214 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.