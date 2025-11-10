Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,991.06. The trade was a 25.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:USNA traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 195,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,458. The stock has a market cap of $350.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.150–0.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USNA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 202.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 65,268 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 59,535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 58,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,452,000 after buying an additional 57,249 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

