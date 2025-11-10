Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 18,502 Shares

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 18,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $83,999.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,659 shares in the company, valued at $84,711.86. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, November 7th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 19,739 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $93,760.25.

On Thursday, November 6th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 32,149 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $166,531.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 60,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,331. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.10.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($5.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.79) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 404.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.74% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

