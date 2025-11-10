Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Robert Mylod Jr Sells 40 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Robert Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Booking Stock Up 0.4%

BKNG stock traded up $18.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $4,958.40. 263,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,247. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,311.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,412.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 400.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,121.23.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

