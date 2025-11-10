Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 72.76%.

Gevo Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Gevo stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,820. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Gevo from $1.15 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gevo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

In other news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 75,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 923,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,417.91. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,531,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,065.16. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,585 shares of company stock worth $1,043,055. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 61,919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 123,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gevo by 915.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

