Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. Comtech Telecommunications updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 1,706,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,822. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.33. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 283,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 984,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 278,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 36,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 87.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 54,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

