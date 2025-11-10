Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Zacks reports. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.88%.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 339,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,755. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $759.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $872,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $598,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Zacks Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

