Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE OXY traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $41.79. 11,874,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,487,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Melius Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Melius started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.26.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

